Singer Subhi Reveals Why Her New Track ‘Tehtul E Ishq’ Is Truly Special To Her

Singer Subhi revealed that her new track, 'Tehtul E Ishq,' holds a special place in her heart.

The talented artist shared the unique personal connection she has with the song, explaining how it marks a significant milestone in her musical journey. The track stands out not only for its emotional depth but also for its extensive use of Urdu, something Subhi has never explored in her music before.

Talking about the song, Subhi told IANS,“Tehtul E Ishq' is a very special song for me because it's the first song of its kind where I've really written a lot in Urdu. The song is very heavily written in Urdu, and the title of the song, 'Tehtul E Ishq,' is something that I've created. So 'Tehtul,' the word means flow, and 'Tehtul E Ishq' means flow of love,' and this is a title that I created because the song is really about being consumed by love, being so occupied and so taken by love that you feel that the one you love becomes your flow of love.

“He defines love for you, or she defines love for you, and that's really the whole concept of 'Tehtul E Ishq'. It's also a very special song for me because this is the first time where I feel like I've really like lended my voice to melodies that are in folk and in Qawwali, and I've not really done a song like this before so in that sense also it's very special. So, it's a very special song both as a singer and a songwriter.”

Speaking about collaborating with Sikander Khan, Subhi stated,“It was really lovely collaborating with Sikandar. He's such a fantastic vocalist and he's very humble and a beautiful soul. So a really nice person to interact with and to work with. He heard 'Tehtul E Ishq' and instantly fell in love with the song and he agreed to come on board and I'm so honored to have him on this song with me because I really love his work, and I feel his voice really added a lot of color to the song; It really helped elevate the song.”

Subhi also opened up about the unforgettable experience of filming the music video in Jodhpur. According to the singer, the experience was truly special as it allowed her to connect with her music on a deeper level. "We did the music video together in Jodhpur, and that experience was amazing," she shared.

Subhi met the team in Jodhpur, where they were joined by an entire ensemble of musicians, including a dholak player, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and creativity. The singer fondly recalls the powerful synergy between the team as they "vibed and jammed with the song."

"Tehtul E Ishq" is a follow-up to Subhi's successful collaboration with international icons DJ Khaled and Cardi B on the hit track "Higher Love." For this new single, Subhi has teamed up with Rajasthani folk artist Sikander Khan.