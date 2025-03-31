403
SAI Kaleidoscope 2025 Concludes With A Thrilling SIRS Champions Trophy Final
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / National, 29th March 2025: SAI International Residential School (SIRS), one of the leading residential schools in India, successfully hosted its flagship event, SAI Kaleidoscope, with the edge-of-the-seat finale of the SIRS Champions Trophy at the school cricket field. The hair-raising final match witnessed an action-packed clash between the Dravid Dodgers and the Sehwag Swaggers, as students, teachers, and parents watched with rapt enthusiasm. In a spectacular win, the Dravid Dodgers emerged victorious, bringing a befitting end to the glamorous tournament.
The event was graced by Shri Nagendra Sharma, Senior Commandant, 3 Bn NDRF Mundali, as the Chief Guest and Distinguished Guest Mr John Snell, Executive Head Teacher, Global Educational Consultant, UK. Their presence brought glory and encouragement to the occasion.
The tournament, which began with an interesting auction ceremony on 14 March, took place over 12 days of high-level competition from 17 March to 28 March 2025.
The top players in SIRS Champions Trophy Season 4 were rewarded for their remarkable contributions to the tournament. Some of these included: Man of the Match and Purple Cap (Highest Wicket Taker) – SAIoneer Tanbir Biswas (Winning Captain) & Orange Cap (Highest Run Scorer) – SAIoneer Manoranjan Swain.
In his address, Shri Nagendra Sharma, said, "SAI Kaleidoscope is an excellent programme that transcends academics, instilling creativity, grit, and leadership in students. Seeing the talent, sportsmanship, and passion exhibited by the students today was inspiring. Such initiatives are crucial in making well-rounded individuals, ready to succeed in all aspects of life."
SAI Kaleidoscope is not just an event-it is an experiential learning process that aims to develop 21st-century skills among Classes IV to XII students. With a palette of activities ranging from design-thinking, performing arts, literary events, and sports, the program brings out the confidence, creativity, and resilience needed by students to become future leaders in a changing world.
Throughout the programme, students exhibited their talents under various categories, demonstrating their creativity, ability, and physical prowess. The Enrichment Activities portion involved practical activities like pottery, sculpture, storytelling, debating, and quizzing, which improved their analytical and expressive capacities. The Cultural Mosaic mesmerized the crowd with energetic music, dance, and drama performances, fashion shows, and art exhibitions, instilling an appreciation of cultures. The Complete Sports Spectrum had an electric vibe, with the SIRS Champions Trophy final being the highlight, having the crowd on their feet. The event also included futsal, swimming, marathons, equestrian sports, and yoga, promoting physical fitness and team spirit.
"SAI Kaleidoscope was an unforgettable experience! From the creative workshops to the thrilling sports matches, every moment was a chance to learn, grow, and have fun. The SIRS Champions Trophy final was the perfect way to wrap up an incredible event!" – Tanbir Biswas, Winning Captain of Dravid Dodgers.
"Being part of SAI Kaleidoscope 2025 allowed me to explore my talents beyond academics. The SIRS Champions Trophy was a dream come true for me, and performing in such a grand sports match boosted my confidence immensely!" – Manoranjan Swain, Orange Cap Winner.
Looking back at the success of SAI Kaleidoscope 2025, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, stated, "SAI Kaleidoscope is a reflection of our belief in holistic education. It equips students with practical skills, sparks their imagination, and develops their emotional and physical well-being. The outstanding performances and enthusiastic participation this year reinforce our vision of creating confident, compassionate, and future-ready citizens."
The SIRS Champions Trophy final was an exciting culmination of SAI Kaleidoscope 2025, a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and integrated development. On its mission to create well-rounded individuals, SAI International Residential School keeps inspiring students with transformative learning opportunities.
