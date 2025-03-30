Deposit Guarantee Fund Pays Out UAH 2.4M To Depositors In February
This was reported by the DGF , according to Ukrinform.
It is noted that, since its establishment, the total guaranteed compensation paid out by the fund amounts to UAH 104.9 billion.
The fund's resources as of March 1, 2025, stood at UAH 46.2 billion.
The DGF emphasized that all guaranteed payouts are made exclusively from its own resources.Read also: NBU Governor comments on possible transition from Ukrainian kopiika to shah
Previously, Ukrinform reported that the losses incurred by Ukrainian banks due to Russia's actions between 2014 and 2022 exceeded UAH 70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment