Deposit Guarantee Fund Pays Out UAH 2.4M To Depositors In February

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In February 2025, the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Ukraine (DGF) paid UAH 2.4 million in guaranteed compensation to depositors of liquidated banks.

This was reported by the DGF , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that, since its establishment, the total guaranteed compensation paid out by the fund amounts to UAH 104.9 billion.

The fund's resources as of March 1, 2025, stood at UAH 46.2 billion.

The DGF emphasized that all guaranteed payouts are made exclusively from its own resources.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the losses incurred by Ukrainian banks due to Russia's actions between 2014 and 2022 exceeded UAH 70 billion.