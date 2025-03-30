Ramazan Fruit Sales In Kashmir Cross Rs 167 Cr

According to the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, Srinagar's Parimpora fruit mandi remained abuzz throughout the holy month, witnessing a surge in demand compared to last year when concerns over chemically treated watermelons had dampened sales.

Watermelon emerged as the top choice, with 60 truckloads arriving daily, each valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh. This brought the total watermelon sales to around Rs 72 crore. Bananas also saw a sharp rise in demand, with 30 truckloads arriving daily, generating sales worth Rs 65 crore.

Dates, a staple for breaking the fast, were in high demand, with varieties like Mejdool, Ajwa, and Kalmi dominating the market. The total date consumption was estimated between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore.

“This is also a record. People have consumed a variety of dates including Mejdool, Ajwa, Kalmi, and others in large quantities this Ramazan,” said Basheer Ahmed Bashir, president of the Union.

Other fruits, including melons, grapes, and papayas, also saw steady demand. Around 30 truckloads of melons, each worth Rs 5 lakh, were supplied daily, while papayas saw 10 truckloads arriving per day, each valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Despite moderate temperatures, watermelons remained the most sought-after fruit, with shipments arriving mainly from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Traders attributed its popularity to affordability and its refreshing nature, making it a staple at Iftar gatherings across the Valley. (inputs from KNS)

