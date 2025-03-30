Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ramazan Fruit Sales In Kashmir Cross Rs 167 Cr

Ramazan Fruit Sales In Kashmir Cross Rs 167 Cr


2025-03-30 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- This Ramazan, Kashmir saw record-breaking fruit consumption, with sales crossing Rs 167 crore as people stocked up on dates, watermelons, bananas, and other fruits for Iftar.

According to the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, Srinagar's Parimpora fruit mandi remained abuzz throughout the holy month, witnessing a surge in demand compared to last year when concerns over chemically treated watermelons had dampened sales.

Watermelon emerged as the top choice, with 60 truckloads arriving daily, each valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh. This brought the total watermelon sales to around Rs 72 crore. Bananas also saw a sharp rise in demand, with 30 truckloads arriving daily, generating sales worth Rs 65 crore.

Dates, a staple for breaking the fast, were in high demand, with varieties like Mejdool, Ajwa, and Kalmi dominating the market. The total date consumption was estimated between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore.

“This is also a record. People have consumed a variety of dates including Mejdool, Ajwa, Kalmi, and others in large quantities this Ramazan,” said Basheer Ahmed Bashir, president of the Union.

Read Also Goodbye Ramazan! Juma-tul-Vida Observed With Solemnity in Kashmir

Other fruits, including melons, grapes, and papayas, also saw steady demand. Around 30 truckloads of melons, each worth Rs 5 lakh, were supplied daily, while papayas saw 10 truckloads arriving per day, each valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Despite moderate temperatures, watermelons remained the most sought-after fruit, with shipments arriving mainly from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Traders attributed its popularity to affordability and its refreshing nature, making it a staple at Iftar gatherings across the Valley. (inputs from KNS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30032025000215011059ID1109372897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search