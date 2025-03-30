403
Kuwait Welcomes Formation Of Syria's New Gov.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Sunday Kuwait's welcome of forming Syria's new government, wishing success in meeting Syrians' aspirations in security, safety and prosperity.
Kuwait looks forward to cooperating with the new Syrian government to move to wider horizons of bilateral historic relations between the two countries and boost them in different domains, the ministry affirmed in a statement. (end)
