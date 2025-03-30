Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Welcomes Formation Of Syria's New Gov.

Kuwait Welcomes Formation Of Syria's New Gov.


2025-03-30 03:08:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Sunday Kuwait's welcome of forming Syria's new government, wishing success in meeting Syrians' aspirations in security, safety and prosperity.
Kuwait looks forward to cooperating with the new Syrian government to move to wider horizons of bilateral historic relations between the two countries and boost them in different domains, the ministry affirmed in a statement. (end)
amh


MENAFN30032025000071011013ID1109372758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search