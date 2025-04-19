Zelensky On Truce: Ukraine Will Respond In Kind-Mirroring Russia's Actions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine will act in a mirror image with regard to Russia's ceasefire - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a message on Telegram .

Zelensky reminded that the proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days has been unanswered by Russia for 39 days.“The United States made this proposal, Ukraine took it positively, but Russia ignored it,” he said.

“If now Russia is suddenly ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - the way it will be on the Russian side. Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense against strikes. If complete silence does prevail, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the Easter day on April 20 ,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, this will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance.

“So far, according to the report of the Chief Commander, Russian assault operations continue in some parts of the frontline and Russian artillery does not stop. Therefore, there is no trust in the words from Moscow. We know too well how Moscow manipulates, and we are always ready for anything. Ukraine's defense forces will act rationally, mirroring the response. There will be a sufficient response to every Russian strike,” the Head of State emphasized.

He also said that at 21:30 and 22:00 he expects detailed reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after his communication with the commanders of brigades and other units on the front line on the situation in specific areas.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter.

Zelensky commented on Russian dictator Putin's statement about the“Easter truce.”“Now an air alert is spreading across the territory of Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were spotted in our skies. Ukrainian air defense and aviation have already started working to defend ourselves.“Shaheds” in our skies are Putin's true attitude to Easter and to people's lives.”