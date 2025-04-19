Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shelled Komyshany In Kherson Region During Day, Wounding Man

2025-04-19 07:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This afternoon, the Russian army fired on Komyshany in the Kherson region, injuring a 47-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, the Russian army shelled Komyshany. A 47-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling ,” the post reads.

It is noted that he was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the abdominal cavity. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Read also: Russia attacks residential building in Kherson

As reported, the Russian army attacked a residential building in Kherson, causing fires in the apartments

Illustrative photo / Ministry of Internal Affairs

