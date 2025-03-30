Ministry Of Environment Marks Earth Hour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has celebrated Earth Hour by turning off the lights at the Ministry's main building (Al Udeid Tower) and all its affiliated buildings from 8pm to 9.30pm on Saturday.

Earth Hour is an annual event held in March. Lights and electrical appliances are turned off for an hour.

This comes as part of the Ministry's commitment to its environmental responsibilities and its active role in raising community awareness of the importance of rationalizing energy consumption and contributing to reducing harmful carbon emissions. It also encourages community members to adopt sustainable practices that contribute to environmental conservation.

Eng Abdullah Jumaa Al Muraikhi, Director of the Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department, emphasised that Earth Hour represents one of the largest global environmental initiatives, organized annually to raise awareness of the importance of addressing environmental challenges and working to protect the planet's natural resources.

He pointed out that the Ministry continues to implement environmental programs and initiatives that contribute to achieving environmental sustainability and strengthening national and international efforts to preserve the environment for future generations.

This event aims to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions, increase awareness of the importance of sustainability, draw attention to activities that harm the environment, and enhance community awareness that everyone is part of a single ecosystem impacted by their actions.

The Earth Hour contributes to raising environmental awareness and encouraging the sustainability of the planet's natural resources.

Studies have shown that this event has helped reduce average electricity consumption in some countries by 4% over six years.