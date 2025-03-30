'Qatar-South Africa Bilateral Relations Remarkably Strong'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The bilateral relations between the government of South Africa and the state of Qatar are strong, and it has continued to wax stronger with each passing year since diplomatic relations were established in 1994, following the end of the apartheid regime, South Africa's Ambassador to Qatar H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Ambassador Asmal noted that the foundation of this relationship lies in mutual commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law on a global scale.

“Both Qatar and South Africa uphold these values, which reinforces the bond between our two nations. Notably, there have been several visits by South African leaders to Qatar over the years. Former President Jacob Zuma visited Qatar, and more recently, in November of last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to Qatar accompanied by several ministers to further strengthen our bilateral ties. Their discussions were highly productive, and there exists a strong rapport between them. Beyond their professional roles, they have developed a personal friendship.



“The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had a brief meeting with President Ramaphosa in New York during the General Assembly sessions, both this year and the previous year. The relationship has been further enhanced through visits to Qatar by various ministers, including those responsible for electricity and infrastructure,” he added.

Speaking about South Africa's assumption of the presidency of the G20 nations, the Ambassador said that his country's presidency of the group marks a historic moment as the first African nation to lead this influential global forum.

The G20, established in response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997–1999, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries, the European Union (EU), and, as of September 2023, the African Union (AU). Representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and 56% of the world's population, the G20 plays a pivotal role in addressing major economic issues, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

“South Africa's leadership of the body, which coincides with two significant anniversaries: the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, underscores its commitment to amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage and advancing the continent's development priorities,” Ambassador Asmal added.

He said that South Africa views its G20 presidency as both a privilege and a responsibility, particularly in a world grappling with inequality, impunity, and deep uncertainty. Structured and institutionalized inequality has emerged as a major threat to global economic growth and stability, necessitating bold and inclusive leadership.



According to him, one of South Africa's most significant achievements during its G20 tenure was spearheading the campaign to include the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

“This milestone was realised on September 9, 2023, during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, following lobbying efforts led by South Africa in collaboration with India. The inclusion of the AU ensures that Africa's perspectives and needs are considered in international decision-making, addressing long-standing concerns about the continent's marginalisation in global governance,” the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Asmal explained that the AU's membership in the G20 aligns with Agenda 2063, Africa's roadmap for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse by 2063.

“This vision emphasises inclusive growth, sustainable development, and the elevation of living standards through science, technology, and innovation. It also seeks to reshape African economies by moving beyond raw mineral exports to value-added product manufacturing and modernising agriculture to boost productivity,” he added.

The AU's priorities within the G20 include achieving Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reforming the international financial architecture, ensuring food security, transitioning to renewable energy, promoting trade and investment, and enhancing health and vaccine manufacturing.

He noted that South Africa is committed to addressing three key domestic priorities: reducing poverty, building a capable and ethical state, and driving inclusive growth and job creation during its presidency of the G20.

“Internationally, South Africa's approach to the G20 presidency is guided by four strategic foreign policy pillars: national interests, the African Agenda, South-South Cooperation, and multilateralism,” he said.

Ambassador Asmal underscored that South Africa aims to provide strategic direction toward establishing a more equitable, representative, and fit-for-purpose international order. This includes reinforcing existing commitments, such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and addressing emerging threats like climate change and inequality.