Sudan Army Chief Says War Will Not End Until RSF Lays Down Its Arms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Port Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed Saturday that his troops will fight on until the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) lays down its weapons.

In his first televised address since the military recaptured the capital Khartoum this week, Burhan said that an end to nearly two years of devastating fighting is possible "if this militia lays down its arms".

He ruled out any negotiations with the paramilitaries, pledging to hunt down the last RSF fighters.

"We will neither forgive, nor compromise, nor negotiate," Burhan said, adding that victory would only be complete when "the last rebel has been eradicated from the last corner of Sudan".

Burhan's speech came just days after he triumphantly entered the presidential palace, which had been under RSF control since the war erupted nearly two years ago.

Stepping off a military aircraft, he knelt to kiss the ground and raised his fist towards the sky before marching through the palace gates.

The army, which had suffered heavy losses for 18 months, launched a fierce counteroffensive in November last year that pushed through central Sudan towards the capital.

In a decisive blitz in Khartoum last week, the military reclaimed the presidential palace, the airport and other strategic sites.