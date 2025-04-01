RJN CELEBRATES 50 YEARS WITH A $50,000 DONATION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RJN Foundation President Florence Nogaj said this is the largest single grant the foundation has ever awarded.

"The RJN Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for all people, especially children," Nogaj said. "Removing the Cypress Dam fits our mission perfectly, as it will improve public safety, restore ecosystems, and improve water quality for all."

The removal of the dam at Cypress Branch State Park near Millington, Maryland, will breathe new life into the river, restoring the natural flow of Cypress Branch and reviving the surrounding habitat. This project will reconnect fish to their historic migratory routes and enhance flood resiliency-reducing downstream flood risks and making the area safer for local communities. By letting the river run free, we're not just removing a barrier; we're creating a healthier, more vibrant ecosystem that benefits both people and wildlife.

"It is truly incredible how fast rivers restored to their natural, free-flowing state can bounce back," said Tom Kiernan, president and CEO of American Rivers. "This gift will make an immediate impact on the communities surrounding the Cypress Dam and we appreciate the RJN Foundation for partnering with us and its commitment to rivers."

Operating for more than 25 years, the RJN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, promotes and encourages employee stewardship in communities surrounding RJN office locations. Annual grants include both long-term grantees and new organizations. Civil and environmental undergraduate scholarships are awarded to colleges and universities nationwide, and each student is selected by the institution of higher learning.

"To date, the foundation has provided over $1 million across more than 700 grant awards since its inception," Nogaj noted.

