Trump's Spiritual Advisor Meets With Azovstal Defenders

In Kyiv, U.S. President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, Pastor Mark Burns, met with Mariupol's Azovstal defenders.

That's according to Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, who reported the news on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"An important and moving meeting took place at the Central Synagogue of Ukraine! We, together with Pastor Mark Burns, President Trump's spiritual advisor, had the honor to receive the real Heroes, the defenders of Azovstal. Those who held the defense in the darkest days, who became a symbol of the indomitability of the Ukrainian spirit, who were severely wounded but never surrendered," Azman noted.

According to the chief rabbi, "they told the pastor of their difficult memories, talked a lot about the power of faith during war, about resilience, about hope that is born even in the most difficult moments."

The heroes emphasized that many of the Azovstal defenders have been in Russian captivity for over a thousand days.

Asman noted, "the pastor was very deeply moved and impressed by the courage and kindness of our defenders, and I am sure that he will bring these stories and impressions along with him, carrying them further into the world!"

As Ukrinform reported, Pastor Burns visited the Main Military Clinical Hospital and talked with Ukrainian servicemen and the institution's management.

Photo: facebook/chiefrabbiua