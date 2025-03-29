403
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Thailand On Earthquake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn to extend his sincere condolences on the earthquake victims.
In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sorrow over the tragedy which claimed the lives of many people, injured several others and caused a wide array of destruction to public and private properties. He also wished those injured speedy recovery. (end)
