Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Sentenced For Spotting Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Residents of Sviatohirsk and Mykolaivka territorial communities in Donetsk region were sentenced to five and 10 years in prison, respectively, for helping the Russians attack critical infrastructure facilities and passing the enemy sensitive data on Ukraine's fortifications.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

The perpetrators have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of Ukraine's Army units.

A native of Sloviansk, who had once lived in Moscow, returned to Donetsk region before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A serviceman from the so-called“DPR” reached out to him on Telegram, offering further cooperation.

Traitor who spotted Russian strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years in prison





The traitor would later send to his handler sensitive data on the location of Ukraine's defense positions in the village of Raihorodok. The man is known to have planned to escape to the aggressor state.

A resident of Tetianivka was in contact with an acquaintance who had left for Russia via a messenger chat. He passed on the locations of new strongpoints and military bases.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained three Russian assets for adjusting enemy strikes on Kyiv.