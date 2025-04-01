Ukrainian Paratroopers Boldly Attacked Russians In Their Trenches
The operational and strategic grouping of troops“Khortytsia” reported this in Telegram , publishing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.
The fighters drove up in a Husky armored vehicle to the trench where the invaders were hiding, threw explosives , blew them up and left.Read also: Russia violates energy ceasefire, new strike damages facility in Kherson - MFA
As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a Russian“banzai attack” in the Kramatorsk sector.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment