Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Paratroopers Boldly Attacked Russians In Their Trenches

Ukrainian Paratroopers Boldly Attacked Russians In Their Trenches


2025-04-01 07:13:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade drove close to enemy positions and blew them up.

The operational and strategic grouping of troops“Khortytsia” reported this in Telegram , publishing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

The fighters drove up in a Husky armored vehicle to the trench where the invaders were hiding, threw explosives , blew them up and left.

Read also: Russia violates energy ceasefire, new strike damages facility in Kherson - MFA

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a Russian“banzai attack” in the Kramatorsk sector.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN01042025000193011044ID1109380201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search