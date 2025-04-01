Ukrainian Paratroopers Boldly Attacked Russians In Their Trenches

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade drove close to enemy positions and blew them up.

The operational and strategic grouping of troops“Khortytsia” reported this in Telegram , publishing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

The fighters drove up in a Husky armored vehicle to the trench where the invaders were hiding, threw explosives , blew them up and left.

Russia violates energy ceasefire, new strike damages facility in- MFA

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a Russian“banzai attack” in the Kramatorsk sector.

The photo is illustrative