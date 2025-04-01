Zelensky: Military Teams To Meet On April 4 To Discuss Foreign Contingent In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a meeting of military teams is scheduled for this Friday, April 4, regarding the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine.

He said this during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As for the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday of military teams from several countries, a narrow circle, those who are ready to deploy the contingent [in Ukraine] in one form or another. Because there is a land part, an air part, and a presence at sea. This will be the first in-depth meeting, there have been consultations before. I think we will see some clarifications, some details,” Zelensky said.

It is important, the President emphasized, that this meeting will be based on“the prepared positions of the Ukrainian side.”

“We made this decision at the last summit in Paris,” the head of state said.

During his meeting with Baerbock in Kyiv, Zelensky also thanked her for her support of Ukraine.

“Thank you, Madam Minister, for coming. We are very glad to see you! This is the ninth time in this war. Thank you for this support and attention to Ukraine and our people. We thank Germany, your government and all your people for the significant support, first of all, military support,” the President of Ukraine said.

He also expressed gratitude for the air defense systems provided by Germany, for humanitarian and energy support and the allocation of an additional aid package of 3 billion euros.

As reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on April 1 for a visit.

This is Baerbock's 11th visit to Ukraine and the 9th since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.