Zelensky Suggests U.S. Pressure On Russia Led To Halt In Drone Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The cessation of drone attacks may be the result of US pressure on Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I don't know what the main reasons are for not using Shaheds and other long-range drones [on the night of April 1]. It could be the weather conditions, it could be that we passed on very detailed information to the American side that what the Russians publicly say about violations on the Ukrainian side regarding strikes on the energy sector is a lie, and that the Russians were hitting our energy sector. Maybe because we passed on detailed information, the American side contacted the Russians and talked to them,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that FPV drone strikes were recorded in the Kherson region.

“They disconnected 40,000 subscribers from the power grid. Of course, we restored everything in a few hours. I would like to thank our power engineers, they are working very fast now even where there are high threats to their lives. It is in Kherson region, in Kherson. But there were no strikes with long-range weapons on the energy sector last night,” the President emphasized.

As reported, during the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the United States reached five key results, including ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, a ban on strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine, further work on the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of children abducted by Russia. These agreements came into force upon the publication of the relevant statement by the White House on March 25.

Photo: Office of the President