President Held Meeting To Discuss Issue Of Manning Brigades

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief to discuss the issue of manning brigades.

According to Ukrinform, the Head of State announced this in his evening video address .

Video: Zelensky/Official

“I held a meeting. The key issue is manning the brigades, providing them with everything they need,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, he spoke separately with the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the Army and the Chief of the General Staff to prepare a proposal for partner contingents that could become part of the new security architecture.

Zelensky said that on Friday he would meet with military representatives of partner countries to discuss a common approach to the issue of contingents.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Ukraine was passing on to the United States all information about Russia's violation of the partial ceasefire, which includes an end to strikes on energy and silence at sea.

Photo for illustration purposes