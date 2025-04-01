Apple Officially Releases Ios 18.4 Update

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has officially released iOS 18.4, bringing a handful of new useful features and enhancements to iPhone users.



All iPhone models with iOS 18 compatibility - that's the iPhone Xs to the current-generation iPhone 16 lineup - support iOS 18.4.



iOS 18.4 sees Apple continue the rollout of Apple Intelligence for compatible devices, with a handful of features first announced in 2024 finally making their way to users. Among the standout features is the introduction of Priority Notifications. This feature allows users to highlight critical notifications, ensuring they appear prominently on the lock screen.



The Photos app sees significant upgrades, including advanced filtering and sorting options, as well as enhanced security for hidden albums.



Image playground also gets an overdue feature in the form of the Sketch style, which allows users to create images inspired by hand-drawn sketches using AI.



Another minor addition is review summaries in the app store; that's AI-generated overviews of user-generated app reviews.



Apple Intelligence also gets support for eight new languages: Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), French (France, Canada), Italian, Japanese, Korean, and German, as well as two local dialects of English, for Singapore and India.



With iOS 18.4, Apple News+ gains a new Food section full of stories about healthy eating, restaurants, and recipes.



iOS 18.4 adds the Vision Pro app to iPhone, giving Vision Pro users the ability to check for new spatial content and get quick information about their headset. (QNA)