Eid Al Fitr 2025: Qatar Confirms March 30 As First Day Of Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted tonight and that Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar.

This came in an announcement on Qatar Television by the Committee.



Awqaf Ministry prepares 690 mosques, open grounds for Eid Al Fitr prayers

Eid Al-Fitr announcements from across the world Things To Do: Qatar Eid Al Fitr 2025 activities guide

Read Also

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has prepared 690 mosques and open grounds across the country for Eid Al Fitr prayers, which will be held at 5:43am.



Amiri Diwan announces Eid Al Fitr holidays in Qatar Ministry of Labour announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector

Read Also

The Peninsula wishes all our readers Eid Mubarak.

