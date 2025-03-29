Eid Al Fitr 2025: Qatar Confirms March 30 As First Day Of Eid
Doha, Qatar: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted tonight and that Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar.
The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has prepared 690 mosques and open grounds across the country for Eid Al Fitr prayers, which will be held at 5:43am.
The Peninsula wishes all our readers Eid Mubarak.
