Ministry Of Labour Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holiday For Private Sector
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has officially announced a three-day paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.Read Also
-
Things To Do: Qatar Eid Al Fitr 2025 activities guide
Eid Al Fitr 2025: Qatar confirms March 30 as first day of Eid
Eid Al-Fitr announcements from across the world
According to the statement released by the Ministry on its social media, all private sector workers will be entitled to the holiday. However, in cases where work requirements necessitate their presence during this period, employers must comply with the provisions of Article (74) of the Labour Law, which governs overtime hours and associated allowances.
The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted tonight and that Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar.
The Labour Ministry also took the opportunity to extend its warm wishes to both employees and employers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment