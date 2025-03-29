Ministry Of Labour Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holiday For Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has officially announced a three-day paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.



According to the statement released by the Ministry on its social media, all private sector workers will be entitled to the holiday. However, in cases where work requirements necessitate their presence during this period, employers must comply with the provisions of Article (74) of the Labour Law, which governs overtime hours and associated allowances.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted tonight and that Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar.

The Labour Ministry also took the opportunity to extend its warm wishes to both employees and employers.