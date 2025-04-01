403
SANY Introduces India's First, Locally Manufactured Hybrid Power 100T Mining Dump Truck SKT130S
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st April, 2025: SANY, the leading manufacturer of construction, mining, logistics & energy equipment, today unveiled the India's first hybrid off- highway 100 ton mining dump truck product with localized manufacturing at its factory in Pune. This cutting-edge addition to SANY's range of mining equipment marks a significant step towards enhancing the nation's self-reliance in manufacturing the next generation of mining machinery with world leading technology.
Engineered to deliver exceptional power, efficiency, and operator safety, the SKT130S is equipped with a high-performance 925 kW rated power engine that generates an impressive 3200 Nm of torque, ensuring superior durability in challenging mining environments. Designed for heavy-duty applications, the truck features a 100-ton pay load capacity and a 61 CuM heaped body capacity, making it a formidable asset in the mining sector.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Garg, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Sany India and South Asia, said,“The introduction of the SKT130S is a remarkable achievement in our journey towards driving innovation and self-reliance in India's mining sector. As India's first 100 Ton diesel-electric hybrid mining truck, the SKT130S demonstrates SANY India's commitment to delivering high-performance, efficient, and safe solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Our focus on localization not only supports India's manufacturing vision but also ensures that we bring cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity in mining operations.”
The SKT130S is expected to deliver fuel savings of 20% -25% compared to conventional mining trucks. Its key feature is a regenerative braking system, which allows the high-voltage battery to charge during downhill operation.
The SKT130S is designed to deliver optimum performance, featuring an intelligent control module that ensures seamless operations and a 10-inch central control screen that enhances navigation and safety. Built with a strong focus on operator safety, the truck cabin is equipped with FOPS/ROPS certification, ensuring compliance with global safety standards while maintaining strength and agility.
Reaffirming its commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative, SANY India has localized the the SKT130S and is actively working towards further localizing major components.
The launch of the SKT130S positions SANY at the forefront of technological advancements in the mining sector. Moving forward, SANY remains committed to increasing localization efforts and introducing innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainability in the industry.
ABOUT SANY India
SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck- mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.
The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 300+ touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 35000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.
