Amir To Receive Well-Wishers On Eid Al-Fitr

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr at Lusail Palace on the morning and evening of the first day of Eid Al Fitr, according to the following order:



Immediately after the Eid prayer and until 6:15 am:

Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, the Speaker of the Shura Council, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

From 6:15 to 6:30, officers of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, and directors of national departments and institutions.

His Highness the Amir will receive, immediately after the Asr prayer and until 3:45pm on the same day, Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and citizens.

From 3:45pm to 4pm, Their Excellencies, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness, blessings and prosperity to for Qatar, the Arab and Islamic nations.