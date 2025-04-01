Gold Surges Rs 2,000 To Hit Record High Of Rs 94,150 Per 10 Grams

On Friday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity settled at Rs 92,150 per 10 grams.

Analysts said the trading sentiment remained firm as gold climbed in the overseas markets on stronger demand for the alternative investment with equity markets sliding.

Staying firm for the fourth straight day, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also surged by Rs 2,000 to reach a lifetime high of Rs 93,700 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.

The previous record one-day jump in gold price was recorded on February 10 when it gained Rs 2,400 per 10 grams.

So far this year, the yellow metal price has jumped Rs 14,760 or 18.6 per cent from Rs 79,390 per 10 grams on January 1.

Meanwhile, silver prices snapped a three-day winning streak and depreciated Rs 500 to Rs 1,02,500 per kg on Tuesday. The white metal closed at Rs 1,03,000 per kg on Friday.