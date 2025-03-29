The Classic Reuben

After an Extensive Coast-to-Coast Taste Test, BestCitiesFor Settles the Great Reuben Debate Between New York and Omaha

- Jim CocktailNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York Claims Victory in Contentious Sandwich WarsBestCitiesFor, the premier digital destination for city rankings and travel guides, has released its comprehensive analysis of "The Best Cities for Reubens : A Carnivorous Pilgrimage Through America." The highly anticipated article definitively ranks the top 13 cities for America's beloved deli sandwich after months of research and on-location taste testing.New York City has been crowned the ultimate Reuben destination, with Katz's Delicatessen's towering creation earning top honors despite Omaha, Nebraska's historical claim as the sandwich's birthplace. The findings come after the BestCitiesFor editorial team conducted an extensive cross-country tour, visiting iconic establishments including The Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha (site of the sandwich's alleged invention) and Crescent Moon, also in Omaha, which took second place in the rankings."Our investigation into the best cities for Reubens revealed not just extraordinary sandwiches, but the fascinating cultural tapestry behind this American culinary icon," said Jim Cocktail, Editor-in-Chief at BestCitiesFor. "From sitting at the historic poker table in Omaha where the Reuben was allegedly conceived to experiencing the theatrical sandwich service at Katz's in New York, this project transcended mere food criticism to become a journey through American history."The hotly debated origin of the Reuben sandwich-with competing claims from Omaha's Blackstone Hotel (now The Cottonwood) circa 1925 and New York's Reuben's Delicatessen from 1914-frames the narrative of the article. While documented evidence gives Omaha the stronger historical claim, the BestCitiesFor team ultimately determined that New York has perfected the sandwich, regardless of where it was invented.The complete list of cities featured in the ranking includes:1. New York City, NY2. Omaha, NE3. Chicago, IL4. Ann Arbor, MI5. Boston, MA6. Los Angeles, CA7. San Francisco, CA8. Denver, CO9. Houston, TX10. Atlanta, GA11. Portland, OR12. Las Vegas, NV13. Miami, FLThe article offers readers an unfiltered look at America's Reuben landscape and the regional interpretations that make each city's approach unique."What makes these cities worthy of pilgrimage isn't just the quality of their sandwiches-it's how each place uses the Reuben to tell a story about itself, " the article states. From vegetarian innovations in Chicago to Texas-sized interpretations in Houston, the humble sandwich serves as a canvas for regional expression.The full article is available now at BestCitiesFor/best-cities-for-reubens.About BestCitiesForBestCitiesFor is the definitive digital destination for city rankings, neighborhood guides, and travel recommendations. Through rigorous research, on-the-ground reporting, and expert analysis, BestCitiesFor provides readers with authoritative rankings across categories including food, culture, affordability, and quality of life. For more information, visit BestCitiesFor.

Jim Cocktail

Best Cities For

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.