Ensure Uninterrupted Electricity Supply During Summer: Rajasthan CM Tells Power Discoms

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed power distribution companies to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for the people during the summer season.

He emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of power distribution and timely completion of projects related to line improvements, transformer installations, and grid substations (GSS).

Additionally, Discoms must prioritise reducing power losses and work towards achieving the set targets, Sharma said during a review meeting with Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigams (Discoms) at his residence on Wednesday.

CM Sharma stressed the importance of strengthening power infrastructure, especially in rural areas that faced disruptions last year.

He instructed officials to conduct feeder-level monitoring to minimise transmission and distribution (T&D) and aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

Faulty meters should be repaired or replaced without delay, and the Energy Generation Corporation must complete maintenance work before peak demand periods, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM Kusum) in making Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector.

He urged officials to expedite the implementation of its A and C components.

He also underscored the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) as a key initiative for strengthening power distribution and ensuring stable electricity supply to domestic and commercial consumers while reducing power tripping issues.

Strict action will be taken against contractors unnecessarily delaying work under these schemes.

Sharma announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, the state government will provide 150 units of free electricity per month to eligible families through solar plant installations. In areas where low-income families lack space for solar panels, community solar plants will be set up.

He instructed officials to ensure the rapid execution of this initiative.

The Chief Minister directed Discoms to expedite the issuance of pending domestic and non-domestic electricity connections, with agricultural connections being prioritised.

He mandated that Discom officials submit daily reports on the issuance of agricultural connections to his office. The meeting also included a detailed review of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) connections, the construction of 33 and 11 KV GSS, and the replacement of faulty transformers.