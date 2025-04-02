Bihar Minister Orders Strict Action Against Underperforming Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday ordered strict action against officials failing to perform in revenue-related matters, particularly mutation cases.

He said that the worst-performing officials in mutation cases have to face disciplinary action.

“We will investigate high rejection rates of mutation applications in the department, and the nonperforming officers will be penalised. We have also asked applicants that they must provide their own mobile numbers to avoid misuse at CSC centres/cyber cafes," he said.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of the Revenue and Land Reform Department on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, he passed the instructions to the officers.

He said that the worst performing revenue zones are Piparia (Lakhisarai) – 65.12 per cent rejection, followed by Jaale (Darbhanga) – 62.96 per cent rejection, Agiaon (Bhojpur) – 55.21 per cent rejection, Thakurganj (Kishanganj) – 55.15 per cent rejection and Modganj (Jehanabad) – 53.91 per cent rejection.

He also issued a complete list that includes zones from Araria, Madhubani, Khagaria, and Darbhanga districts. He pointed out the best-performing revenue zones having the lowest rejection.

In the first position, Nuaon block in Kaimur district has 6.74 per cent rejection, followed by Ekangarsarai (Nalanda) – 7.44 per cent rejection, Halsi (Lakhisarai) – 8.93 per cent rejection, Mohaniya (Kaimur) – 9.24 per cent rejection and Muraul (Muzaffarpur) – 9.54 per cent rejection.

The other top-performing zones include Purnea, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, and Lakhisarai. Minister Saraogi emphasised that minor errors should not lead to unnecessary rejection of mutation cases.

“High rejection rates disrupt revenue operations and cause hardship for applicants. We asked the applicants, while applying for mutation, that they should mention their own mobile number is registered, not that of a cyber cafe or CSC center operator. It would avoid fraud and misuse of the documents of applicants,” Saraogi said.

“The underperforming officials will be held accountable for high rejection. We want mutation processes to be streamlined for better efficiency. We have also instructed the senior officials for the regular monitoring of rejection rates across all zones,” he said.