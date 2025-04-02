OMODA & JAECOO Concludes Ramadan With Special Vehicle Handover Event In Dubai Showroom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Surging Demand for the Brand's Flagship Models during Holy Month Leads to Exclusive Customer Ceremony at the Dubai Showroom

Dubai, UAE,March 2025: In celebration of the spirit of Ramadan and in response to exceptional demand across the UAE during the holy month, OMODA & JAECOO, the global automotive brand redefining intelligent mobility, hosted an exclusive vehicle handover ceremony at their flagship showroom in Dubai.

The event brought together brand partners and invited guests to mark the official delivery of OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8 models to a group of elite customers in Dubai.

The evening, held in a refined and festive Ramadan atmosphere, included live cultural performances, traditional refreshments, and personalized delivery moments as customers received the keys to their new vehicles.

This ceremonial handover follows a strong market response to the recent launch of OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE. With growing interest from urban drivers and off-road enthusiasts alike, the showroom has seen a steady increase in bookings since the official brand launch earlier this year.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, stated:“We are honoured to conclude the holy month of Ramadan with our customers in a way that reflects the values of connection, appreciation, and shared experience. The so far demand we've seen in the UAE is a testament to how well our vehicles resonate with today's drivers-those looking for intelligent mobility that also matches their lifestyle.”

OMODA & JAECOO's Ramadan handover event reflected the brand's commitment to delivering more than just vehicles-it is about crafting experiences. From AI-powered driving in the OMODA C5, to the luxury off-road capabilities of the JAECOO J8, each model caters to a new generation of UAE drivers seeking design, performance, and personalization.

With additional deliveries scheduled, OMODA & JAECOO continue to redefine what customer engagement looks like in the era of intelligent, lifestyle-driven mobility.

About OMODA & JAECOO:

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of 'New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem'.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.