Properties Involved In Fodder Scam Will Be Confiscated: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 29 (IANS) Union Minister Lalan Singh claimed on Saturday that the properties involved in the fodder scam will be confiscated by the law-enforcing agencies.

“The properties of those involved in the fodder scam will be confiscated, and the money will be deposited into the Bihar government's treasury. This is a rightful decision by the court,” he said.

The Union Minister also reacted to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav supporting parties opposing the Waqf Bill. He emphasised that the matter will be debated in Parliament.

“This is a law that will be debated in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav should not engage in debates with opposing parties. The final decision will be taken by the Parliament,” he added.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has recently protested against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Patna, and Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav openly supported the Muslim community.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, the Union Minister said that his visit primarily focuses on the BJP's preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“He (Amit Shah) is coming to Bihar to hold discussions with his party members and organisation to prepare for the Assembly elections,” he said during an interaction with media persons at Patna Airport on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister will arrive in Patna on Saturday evening, and he will address a rally in Gopalganj on Sunday.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's claim of not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister took a jibe, calling him a“guest” in politics.

“Rahul Gandhi is a guest. He comes as a guest and leaves as a guest. He will be allowed to speak only when he stays longer in the Parliament,” he said.

Reacting to Congress Bihar Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed calling BJP leaders illiterate, Lalan Singh dismissed his remarks.

“It doesn't matter if such people speak. Their comments hold no significance,” he said.