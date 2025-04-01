PLA Launches Exercises Near Taiwan Island

The Armed Forces of the People's Republic of China have begun conducting extensive military exercises around the island of Taiwan, Azernews reports.

Shi Yi, the official spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), announced this on the WeChat social media platform.

It is noted that the exercises involve ground and missile forces, the Navy, and the Air Force.

"This is a serious warning and a powerful deterrent to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence," Shi Yi stated.

These exercises are part of China's ongoing efforts to demonstrate military strength and assert its territorial claims over Taiwan. They also come amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with increasing international attention on the region's security. The drills include a variety of simulated combat scenarios, including amphibious landings, missile launches, and aerial operations.

Taiwan, which has its own democratically elected government, views such military actions as provocative and an infringement on its sovereignty. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for de-escalation from countries such as the United States and Japan.