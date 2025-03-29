403
Imprisoned former Pakistani premier up for Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) Imprisoned previous Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his governance and efforts towards human rights and democracy, according to an announcement made early Saturday.
The nomination was put forward by the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), a recently formed advocacy group, in collaboration with members of the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.
Partiet Sentrum confirmed the nomination on X, stating, "We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Mr. Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan."
This is not the first time Khan has been nominated for the prestigious award; he was also nominated in 2019 for his efforts to foster peace in South Asia.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives numerous nominations annually and undertakes an extensive eight-month process to select the final recipient.
Khan, who also founded Pakistan's leading opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been jailed since August 2023. In January of this year, he received a 14-year prison sentence related to charges involving abuse of power and corruption.
