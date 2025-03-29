403
Columbia University interim president resigns shortly after policy shifts
(MENAFN) On Friday, Columbia University announced the resignation of interim President Katrina Armstrong, just a week after the university unveiled significant policy changes. Armstrong, who assumed the interim presidency in August amidst pressure regarding university policies and campus protests, is stepping down effective immediately.
Columbia University Board of Trustees Chair David Greenwald praised Dr. Armstrong's leadership during a challenging period for the institution, stating,“Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community.”
According to a statement issued by the university, “Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search.”
Shipman stated, "I assume this role with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry."
The university recently announced a set of new policies, which reports appeared to be in response to President Donald Trump's decision to revoke $400 million in federal funding due to campus protests.
