New Polling: Does 'America First' Mean Abandoning Taiwan And Korea?

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article, originally published by Pacific Forum , is republished with permission.

In his first administration, Donald Trump's“America First” doctrine reshaped US foreign policy, emphasizing economic nationalism, skepticism of military alliances and a focus on domestic priorities over international commitments.

The Trump administration 2.0 further seeks to reevaluate military commitments abroad, reduce foreign aid, and pressure allies to contribute more to their defense, fueling the debate over the extent of US involvement overseas. I assess how the public's inward focus may challenge commitments to two of the country's longest-standing entanglements: Taiwan and South Korea.

There are several reasons to assume Trump would be less supportive of these commitments. As a candidate in 2024, he stated he would not defend Taiwan . In 2020, Trump demanded a $5 billion increase in what South Korea paid for the US military presence after rejecting a 14% proposed increase, with suggestions that he would pull out troops if this was not met.

Recent reports suggest Trump intends to demand additional payments for the military presence in South Korea and Japan, leading one analyst to state the administration is no longer interested in defending these countries or Taiwan.

Assessing public sentiment is harder.

Pew surveys from 2019 to 2023 find a decline, from 53% to 43%, of those stating the US should be active in world affairs, with 71% of Republicans in 2023 saying the US should concentrate attention on problems at home, compared with only 39% of Democrats.