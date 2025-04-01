Lifelearn Animal Health Wins Prestigious VETTY Award For Excellence In Veterinary Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The VETTY Awards®, organized by the North American Veterinary Association (NAVC), celebrate excellence in marketing, design, and communication within the veterinary industry. LifeLearn's report was recognized for its innovative approach to delivering actionable data and strategies to help practices enhance their marketing efforts and meet the evolving needs of pet owners.

"Receiving a Vetty Award is an incredible honor and underscores the value of our work in supporting veterinary practices with data-driven insights," said Jennifer Egan, VP of Marketing for LifeLearn, a ProSites Company. "The 2024 State of Veterinary Marketing Report reflects our commitment to empowering practices with the knowledge they need to grow and succeed."

The 2024 State of Veterinary Marketing Report was created to address the critical challenges faced by veterinary practices, from maintaining client retention to improving digital engagement. By analyzing trends and providing actionable recommendations, the report has become a trusted resource for practices looking to enhance their marketing strategies and strengthen client relationships, and LifeLearn's newly release 2025 State of Veterinary Marketing Report delivers the same actionable insights that practices have come to trust.

LifeLearn Animal Health extends its gratitude to its team and veterinary practice partners for contributing to this achievement. We remain dedicated to developing innovative solutions and resources to support veterinary practices and advance the veterinary profession.

About LifeLearn, a ProSites Company

LifeLearn Animal Health is an industry-leading, all-in-one provider of veterinary practice efficiency, client education, and growth marketing solutions for practices to support optimal working partnerships with pet owners and better pet health.

LifeLearn's solutions include Websites (WebDVM ), Veterinary SEO, Communications (AllyDVM ), Education (ClientEd , Sofie ), Teletriage (PetNurse ), Social Media Management, PPC Advertising, Facebook Ads, Local Services Ads, and Industry Solutions (custom digital education and communication products and services).

About The VETTY Awards ®

The VETTY Awards® is the NAVC's annual marketing awards program dedicated to recognizing the innovation, creativity, and excellence in the art of communicating about animal health care products, services, and programs. The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is the world's leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community and host of the world's largest annual veterinary conference, VMX. NAVC presents the VETTY Awards® each year to recognize and reward the marketing excellence that helps fuel the rapidly growing $104 billion animal health industry.

