Taiwan's New Fighters Struggle To Close Airpower Gap With China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Taiwan's acquisition of upgraded F-16V fighters marks a significant step forward, but does little to close the yawning gap with China's rapidly modernizing air force.

Last month, multiple news outlets reported that the US delivered the first of 66 F-16C/D Block 70 fighter jets to Taiwan, marking a significant milestone in a US$8 billion arms deal signed in 2019.

The handover ceremony, held at Lockheed Martin's Greenville, South Carolina, factory, was attended by Taiwan's Deputy Defense Minister Po Horng-Huei and its representative to the US Alexander Yui.

The jets, to be stationed at Zhihang Air Base, will equip the newly formed 7th Tactical Fighter Wing, which is tasked with bolstering the island's air defense amid growing threats from China.

The Block 70 variant, the F-16V, features AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, conformal fuel tanks and upgraded avionics. \

These enable the carrying of a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, including the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon. Although the first delivered jet may temporarily lack its intended electronic warfare suite due to production delays, Taiwan plans to integrate the missing systems later.

US officials highlighted the delivery as a demonstration of US commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and the“Six Assurances,” underscoring continued arms sales to Taipei despite China's opposition. Complete delivery of the 66 jets is expected by the end of 2026.

Taiwan's new F-16V jets represent a significant improvement over its older F-16A/B fleet, which has also been upgraded to the V-standard . However, recent combat insights raise questions about their effectiveness against China's modern airpower.

In a Defense Security Asia article last month, Yuriy Ignat, former spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, noted that Ukraine's upgraded F-16 AM/BM fighters – mid-life improved versions similar to Taiwan's older models – have struggled against Russia's Su-35s due to inferior avionics, maneuverability and weapon systems.