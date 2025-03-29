Zelensky Following Another Attack On Ukraine: Russia Mocking World's Peace Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Following another Russian assault on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia mocks the world's peace efforts because it still does not feel real pressure.

He posted the statement on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Throughout last evening and night, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 170 drones, including over 100 Shaheds. This massive attack targeted Dnipro, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the President wrote.

He emphasized that throughout in Dnipro, the aftermath of this attack was being dealt with.“As of now, four people are confirmed dead. My condolences to their families and loved ones.” Zelensky added.

As many as 21 people were injured, including a pregnant woman. Residential buildings, a hotel-restaurant complex, garages, and a car repair shop were destroyed or damaged in the city.

“Unfortunately, there was destruction in every region that came under attack,” the President stressed.

's FM onons is'sto U.S.

He expressed gratitude to everyone providing assistance on the ground, rescuing people, delivering medical care, and clearing the rubble.

“Russia mocks the world's peace efforts – dragging out the war and committing these acts of terror because it still doesn't feel real pressure. Diplomacy can work, but only when backed by actions that strengthen our warriors and deprive the occupiers of the resources to wage war. Our partners know what can help, what kind of pressure, and it depends on America, on Europe, on everyone in the world who wants effective diplomacy,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's defense forces successfully shot down 94 drones launched by Russia during the attack overnight on March 28.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine