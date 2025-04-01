Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Activists Distribute Symbols Of Resistance Across Five Cities In Crimea

Activists Distribute Symbols Of Resistance Across Five Cities In Crimea


2025-04-01 09:09:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Activists from the Zhovta Strichka (Yellow Ribbon) resistance movement have distributed pro-Ukrainian symbols in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Yalta, and Armiansk in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The announcement was made on the movement's Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="yellowribbon_ua/10921" data-width="100%"></script>

"As spring enters its second month, Zhovta Strichka activists have once again spread symbols of resistance across Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Yalta and Armiansk,” the report says.

The activists reaffirmed their determination to demonstrate that "Crimea is Ukraine," and emphasized their tireless efforts in resistance.

Read also: Nearly 200 cases against Ukrainian military heard in courts across occupied territories – rights activists

As reported, since 2022, the Zhovta Strichka movement has carried out more than a thousand resistance actions in temporarily occupied Crimea.

MENAFN01042025000193011044ID1109380398

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search