Activists Distribute Symbols Of Resistance Across Five Cities In Crimea
The announcement was made on the movement's Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="yellowribbon_ua/10921" data-width="100%"></script>
"As spring enters its second month, Zhovta Strichka activists have once again spread symbols of resistance across Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Yalta and Armiansk,” the report says.
"Crimea is Ukraine," and emphasized their tireless efforts in resistance.
As reported, since 2022, the Zhovta Strichka movement has carried out more than a thousand resistance actions in temporarily occupied Crimea.
