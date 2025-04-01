Activists Distribute Symbols Of Resistance Across Five Cities In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Activists from the Zhovta Strichka (Yellow Ribbon) resistance movement have distributed pro-Ukrainian symbols in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Yalta, and Armiansk in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The announcement was made on the movement's Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="yellowribbon_ua/10921" data-width="100%"></script>

"As spring enters its second month, Zhovta Strichka activists have once again spread symbols of resistance across Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, Yalta and Armiansk,” the report says.

The activists reaffirmed their determination to demonstrate that "Crimea is Ukraine," and emphasized their tireless efforts in resistance.

As reported, since 2022, the Zhovta Strichka movement has carried out more than a thousand resistance actions in temporarily occupied Crimea.