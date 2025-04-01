Economy Ministry Announces Auction Dates For Sumykhimprom, Ukrbud

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The large privatization auctions for Sumykhimprom JSC and Ukrbud Construction Company JSC have been listed in the Prozorro state e-auction system.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the privatization auction for Sumykhimprom JSC has been scheduled for June 11, 2025, and Ukrbud Construction Company JSC – for June 18, 2025.

The starting price of Sumykhimprom JSC is about UAH 1.2 billion. The enterprise is situated in the city of Sumy and specializing in the production of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. As of late 2024, the company's arrears exceeded UAH 3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the starting price of Ukrbud Construction Company JSC is more than UAH 262.6 million. The company is situated in the city of Kyiv and specializing in the construction of residential and non-residential objects. As of late 2024, the company's arrears reached about UAH 8.5 million.

According to the terms of sale, the two enterprises must repay wage and budget arrears within six months, maintain the core activities, avoid dismissing employees within six months, and transfer dividends for 2024 to the state budget.

Additionally, Sumykhimprom's new owner has to repay the debt to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and invest at least UAH 150 million in modernization efforts.

A reminder that the first online large privatization auctions took place in September 2024. Since then, three successful auctions had been held, totaling more than UAH 8.3 billion.

Photo: Wikimapia