TRT Turkey Launches Persian-Language Service For Global Audience

Fahrettin Altun, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Center, emphasized during the inauguration that TRT has become a media hub. Speaking in Persian, he called the launch of the Persian service a valuable contribution to humanity.

TRT Persian, now the 12th language platform of TRT, aims to deliver comprehensive and unbiased content. The network intends to serve Persian speakers globally, especially those in Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asia.

A promotional video for TRT Persian included visuals of Afghan children and the Band-e-Amir National Park in Bamiyan, indicating plans to cover news related to Afghanistan.

Altun stated,“TRT must serve global stability and peace. It is time to uncover and share the truth. We must remain committed to truth under all circumstances.”

Altun highlighted the historical ties between Turkey and Persian-speaking nations, referencing Rumi's works (Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi, Persian Scholar and Poet) to illustrate the deep cultural connection. He added that stronger cooperation in the region would benefit both sides and address shared threats.

TRT's director-general, Zahid Sobaci, stressed the importance of Persian in fostering cultural and regional connections. He noted that TRT Persian aims to strengthen ties between Turks and Persian speakers as a trusted platform.

TRT claims to have reached 11 billion views and 8 billion video plays across its 11 existing language platforms, boasting 60 million followers globally. Established in 1964, TRT operates 14 TV channels and 19 radio stations, offering content in Turkish, English, Arabic, Azerbaijani, and Kurdish.

All TRT channels are regulated under RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council) and adhere to the European Convention on Trans-frontier Television.

Persian is a widely spoken language with a rich cultural history. Persian is spoken in Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. Additionally, Persian-speaking communities exist in Uzbekistan and parts of Central Asia, Iraq and Gulf states.

The language has played a unifying role in these regions, fostering shared cultural and historical bonds. TRT's Persian service has the potential to strengthen connections across these Persian-speaking nations while promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.

