MENAFN - Pressat) Harlette have released a vegan red unicorn lipstick to celebrate that Harlette Luxury UK start up foundress Harlette DeFalaise owned Harlette Capital Ltd have become a Unicorn from Harlette intellectual property trademarks rights.

As of March 2025, Harlette have surpassed 20 trademark infringements without permission, Harlette accounts receivable to date for retailers and capital firms companies are in excess of £15 billion.

Harlette have applied to the Saudi Arabia PIF fund for £4billion to list on the London Stock Exchange Harlette have are looking for Investment Banks to assist with capital raising against the trademark infringement fees.

Harlette PearlClass 3An American Beauty Brand used Harlette trademark for 1 makeup product without permissionAn American Beauty Brand used Harlette trademark for 6 makeup product without permissionClass 41 An American streaming company used Harlette Pearl trademark for a streaming show without permissionHarletteClass 3A entire company from Indonesia have tried to pass off their company as Harlette and impersonate a fashion designer.Class 9A French eyewear company used Harlette trademark for a glasses without permissionClass 20 A British Luxury car maker used Harlette trademark for a chair without permission



An American Brand used Harlette trademark for a swimsuit without permission



An American Brand used Harlette trademark for a shirt & dress without permission

An British & American of a Luxury fashion Capital company used Harlette trademark for a dress & shirt without permission

An American Brand used Harlette trademark for cashmere Polo sweater without permission then propagated this across multi region third party websites and fashion magazines for sale illegally from Korea, Japan, Europe & United States. This company then got Luxury Department retailers to infringe Harlette trademark without permission as well selling this jumper online and instore.



An British & American edition of a Luxury fashion magazine used Harlette trademark for cashmere Polo sweater without permission

Online Retailers Japan, Korea, USA used Harlette trademark for cashmere Polo sweater



2 Luxury Department Stores, USA used Harlette trademark for cashmere Polo sweater



An American Brand used Harlette trademark for 2 shoes without permission

An Australian Brand used Harlette trademark for 3 shoes without permission



This brand then renamed the shoe to Harlete and Harlette also have Harlete in class 25.

An British & American of a Luxury fashion Capital company used Harlette trademark for Lingerie,

Online Retailers in Australia, USA, UK , Germany, Luxembourg used Harlette trademark for Lingerie

Harlette is being used illegally on platforms such as Amazon & Ebay & Depop without permission on goods that are illegally infringing Harlette trademark.

Love Harlette

Class 41

An American streaming company used Love Harlette trademark for a streaming show without permission



Harlette Beauty are in the middle of the world's first Agile Beauty Launch and have been impacted with Cyclone Alfred. Filming of products have been halted through beach closures and winds above 150km an hour.



The Red Lipstick Revolution has begun. HarletteTM are under attack, and have had to pivot a research and development project started ten years agoin the matter of weeks?



HarletteTM are under a number of attacks from all fronts, Trademarks, people impersonating the Brand, taking digital real estate in the area of Beauty, Clothing, Shoes, and Eyewear and advertising below and above the line using the HarletteTM trademark.



HarletteTM have successfully pivoted using Agile Strategy and happy to report that a entire beauty range bringing an extra £227million in research and development in 10 product lines in under 17 days.

The entire product range was completed from start to finish in 7 days with 18 hours around the clock to complete the product range. Transport of the product line took 10 days and the first look of the product was able to be viewed on day 17.



HarletteTM Beauty is valued at billion for just one product line in early stages of development. Harlette TM unique research is valued in excess of £1 trillion creating a brand new industry in this field.

A worlds first for the beauty industry to include a media strategy a brand new social media strategy on Tik Tok, X, LinkedIn and Instagram and has achieved 60000 one week organically grown from 1 to 2 views.



Harlette have been offered a luxury perfume development in France from the Harlette Beauty LinkedIn Campaign.



HarletteTM gained reviews from Holllywood producers, directors and luxury advisors from Norway and Saudi Arabia and UK. The price position is ultra high end to enter the market at £72 GBP and above Balmain in Ready to Wear at £27,000 gbp.

HarletteTM have delivered once again using the Agile Strategy that saw a bikini made in France shipped to London photo shoot in Curacao before appearing on a catwalk in just 6 days and this was 1 piece.

Harlette TM have sourced ethical vegan products with high attention to luxury packaging and achieved nothing short of a fashion miracle

Harlette TM have had to engage international governments, social media platforms, legal firms and even prestigious magazines to defend the HarletteTM trademark.

Harlette TMreceived various abusive letters claiming that the guilty companies felt they had a right to use it for 10 week campaign on £2000.00 pound cashmere HarletteTM sweater.

This was an very low moment for the fashion industry when our company bearing the international trademark Harlette TM have a Cashmere jumper for £7200gbp and were in the media announcing our 10 year research and development project called HarletteTM Sweat for HarletteTM Beauty.



Harlette have 6 patents ranging from diamond suspenders to spaceport & lunar telecommunications to smart connected bra technology across two countries United Kingdom and Australia.

In addition Harlette have publishing film and telecommunications products. Film projects include IT Girl Lingerie, Galvanize, Saudi Lingerie Campaign, 39 Anna Nicole Smith biopic and Yacht Stories based on Harlette DeFalaise nano novel series of the same title all in pre production.

Harlette have trademarks in class 3 and 44 and 9, 18, 39, with Boeing business plan in place communicated with FAA usa & CAA, uk , 14, 20, 40, 41, 42, 10, all in the UK

Harlette have class 25 in Australia and United States



Harlette have class 16, 41 in Australia