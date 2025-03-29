Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China carries out patrols in South China Sea amid regional tensions

China carries out patrols in South China Sea amid regional tensions


2025-03-29 07:01:55
(MENAFN) The Chinese military carried out regular patrols in the South China Sea on Friday, according to an official statement.

Tian Junli, a representative of the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, stated that these operations took place as the Philippines continued to involve external nations in "joint patrols" while advancing what China considers to be illegitimate claims over the disputed waters.

He emphasized that such actions have contributed to instability and posed a threat to regional security.

"We warn the Philippine side against provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea," Tian cautioned, stressing that relying on foreign support would be ineffective.

The patrols were conducted a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to backing Manila against what he referred to as threats from “communist China.”

MENAFN29032025000045017169ID1109371084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search