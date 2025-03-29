403
China carries out patrols in South China Sea amid regional tensions
(MENAFN) The Chinese military carried out regular patrols in the South China Sea on Friday, according to an official statement.
Tian Junli, a representative of the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, stated that these operations took place as the Philippines continued to involve external nations in "joint patrols" while advancing what China considers to be illegitimate claims over the disputed waters.
He emphasized that such actions have contributed to instability and posed a threat to regional security.
"We warn the Philippine side against provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea," Tian cautioned, stressing that relying on foreign support would be ineffective.
The patrols were conducted a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to backing Manila against what he referred to as threats from “communist China.”
