Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NGO Accuses Italy of Spying on Migrant Rescue Operations in Mediterranean

2025-03-29 06:02:39
(MENAFN) A pro-migrant nonprofit organization operating in the Mediterranean has accused Italy of spying on its activities.

Mediterranea Saving Humans claimed on Wednesday that an investigation was carried out using Paragon Graphite spyware, following a request from the government and approval by the attorney general of an appeals court in Rome.

While asserting that the surveillance was legal, Mediterranea Saving Humans argued that it was still unjust.

The organization stated: “Anyone who works to save lives, to help women, men, and children imprisoned in concentration camps or abandoned in the middle of the sea, for this government, is a danger to national security.”

The group highlighted its commitment to continuing its mission for “a world where the Mediterranean is no longer a horrible mass grave but a sea of peace and solidarity between the peoples who inhabit.”

