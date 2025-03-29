Zorin OS 17.3 Integrates Brave Browser As Default Amidst Enhanced Features

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zorin OS 17.3 has been officially released, introducing significant updates aimed at enhancing user experience and privacy. A notable change in this iteration is the replacement of Mozilla Firefox with Brave as the default web browser. This decision follows Mozilla's policy adjustments, prompting Zorin OS to align with a browser that emphasizes user privacy and security. Brave offers features such as tracker and fingerprinting protection, built-in Tor-powered private browsing, and an integrated ad blocker. These additions are designed to provide users with a more secure and streamlined browsing experience.

In addition to the browser transition, Zorin OS 17.3 introduces tailored alternatives to popular Windows applications. The system now detects Windows app installers and guides users toward native Linux versions available in the Software store. For instance, launching a Windows installer for an application like Obsidian will prompt Zorin OS to suggest its Linux counterpart, facilitating a smoother transition for users migrating from Windows platforms.

The Zorin Connect feature has also received substantial enhancements, further integrating Android smartphones with the operating system. Users can now sync notifications, transfer files between devices, monitor incoming calls, respond to text messages, control media playback, and utilize their phone as a remote or pointer for presentations. These improvements aim to create a cohesive and interconnected user environment.

For devices equipped with touch capabilities, Zorin OS 17.3 offers refined touch interactions. Updates to the taskbar and touch layout in Zorin Appearance have been implemented to provide a more intuitive and responsive interface for touchscreen users.

The operating system continues to support Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap package formats, ensuring users have access to a wide range of applications. Many in-box applications have been updated to their latest versions, enhancing overall system performance and reliability.

Zorin OS 17.3 is built upon Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and utilizes the Linux kernel version 0. This foundation offers improved performance and expanded hardware support, catering to a diverse range of devices and user needs.

The release is available in Core, Education, and Pro editions. The Core and Education versions are free to download, while the Pro edition, priced at $48 USD, includes six premium desktop layouts, a suite of professional-grade creative applications, additional productivity tools, and access to technical support.

Users currently operating on Zorin OS 17 can upgrade to version 17.3 through the Software Updater. Those on earlier versions, such as Zorin OS 16, have a non-destructive upgrade path available, facilitating a seamless transition to the latest release.

