Powerful Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Shaking Southeast Asia

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time on March 28, 2025, causing significant tremors felt across Southeast Asia. The United States Geological Survey reported the epicenter near Sagaing, about 16 kilometers northwest of the city, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. This seismic event prompted evacuations and raised concerns about potential damage and casualties.

In Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, residents experienced intense shaking, leading to structural damage in some areas. Reports indicate that roads buckled, and ceilings partially collapsed. The Ava Bridge in Sagaing, a critical transportation link, suffered significant damage, disrupting travel and commerce.

The earthquake's impact extended beyond Myanmar's borders. In Bangkok, Thailand, located over 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter, buildings swayed for several minutes, causing panic among residents and workers. Hundreds evacuated high-rise buildings, and in the Silom district, thousands gathered on the streets seeking safety. Water reportedly sloshed out of rooftop swimming pools, and emergency services were on high alert. Metro and light rail services in Bangkok were partially suspended as a precautionary measure.

In Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, residents also felt the tremors. A resident recounted being awakened by the shaking and evacuating their building in fear. The widespread nature of the tremors underscores the earthquake's significant reach and intensity.

China's Yunnan province experienced strong tremors, with shaking felt across multiple regions, including Guizhou, Guangxi, and Sichuan. Authorities in these areas are assessing the situation, though initial reports have not indicated major damage.

In Vietnam, residents in Ho Chi Minh City reported feeling the earthquake's effects, leading to evacuations from high-rise buildings. The tremors caused widespread concern, though no immediate reports of damage or injuries have emerged.

The earthquake also affected India, with tremors felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region around 11:50 a.m. IST. The unexpected shaking prompted people to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Following the initial earthquake, a magnitude 6.4 aftershock occurred 12 minutes later in the same region. Seismologists warn that additional aftershocks are possible in the coming days, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. Emergency services across the affected regions are on high alert, and authorities are conducting assessments to determine the full extent of the damage and any casualties.

