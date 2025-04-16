'Protect Aurangzeb's Tomb': Self-Proclaimed Mughal Descendant Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy Writes To UN Who Is He?
The demand comes, almost a month after violence erupted in Nagpur during a rally which demanded the removal of Aurangzeb 's Tomb, which is located in Kuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.Also Read | Aurangzeb, the self-proclaimed 'Alamgir', died a defeated man: Amit Shah Who is Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy?
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy is a self-proclaimed descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and claims to be the sixth-generation heir of the Mughal dynasty.
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy is known for asserting ownership over iconic Mughal heritage sites like the Taj Mahal and the disputed Ayodhya land, and he serves as the caretaker (Mutawalli) of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra.Also Read | Aurangzeb's tomb: 'Correcting' historical wrongs is a slippery slope
Tucy actively seeks recognition and protection for Mughal properties and has petitioned authorities, including the UN, to safeguard Aurangzeb's grave from vandalism.
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy lives in Hyderabad and maintains a public persona emphasizing his royal lineage.Also Read | Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra witnesses huge rush of visitors two days after Eid Where is Aurangzeb tomb located in India?
Aurangzeb's tomb is located in Khuldabad, a town in the Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, India. Unlike the grand mausoleums of other Mughal emperors, Aurangzeb chose a simple grave near the Chishti Sufi shrine of Sheikh Zainuddin Shirazi.
Aurangzeb died in 1707 at the age of approximately 88, most likely due to natural causes such as old age and related chronic illnesses.Also Read | Chhaava factor in Nagpur clashes? Vicky Kaushal movie under scanner Row over Aurangzeb's Tomb
The Nagpur violence of March 2025 erupted after right-wing Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, protested demanding the removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, whom they accuse of oppressing Hindus.
The unrest began with the burning of Aurangzeb's effigy draped in a green cloth, which sparked communal tensions and rumors of desecration of religious texts, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups.
The violence resulted in over 30 injuries, damage to vehicles and homes, and the imposition of a curfew in parts of Nagpur.Also Read | Amid Aurangzeb row, VHP delegation 'inspects' Humayun Tomb in Delhi
Right-wing groups have intensified their demands for the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb, citing the Mughal emperor's controversial legacy, particularly his execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and have drawn incendiary parallels with the Babri Masjid demolition.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji.Also Read | 'Not about religion,' RSS expresses 'firm' view amid Aurangzeb row
The row over Aurangzeb's tomb in Khuldabad, Maharashtra, encapsulates the deep fissures in India's engagement with its Mughal past. Once a relatively obscure site maintained for over three centuries by a single family-without any government support-the tomb has become a lightning rod for political and communal tensions.
