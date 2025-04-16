Chinese Tech Company GYMD Powers Malaysia's Industry 4.0 By Focusing On The Automotive Sector

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2025 – Chinese tech company GYMD (GYMD Digital Technology Co., Ltd.) recently launched its new product, the Geega Industrial Operating System, and plans to deploy the system at Proton's automotive manufacturing plant to enhance digitalization across core operations. With GYMD's ongoing technological empowerment, Proton's facility has been steadily advancing its digital and intelligent capabilities.

In 2023, witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, GYMD partnered with local leading enterprise ALTEL Group Sdn Bhd to launch a joint venture AGYTEK Digital Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur-marking Malaysia's first end-to-end digital service provider covering the entire automotive value chain. ​

Leveraging experience from serving over 40 cities worldwide and nearly 60 smart manufacturing benchmark factories, GYMD is progressively integrating advanced technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) into Malaysia's traditional manufacturing, modern services, and contemporary agriculture sectors, building a Southeast Asia-wide digital empowerment network.​

Breaking Through with Smart Automotive Manufacturing: Crafting a Benchmark for Southeast Asia's 'Factory of the Future'

At Proton's 1,200-hectare super-factory, GYMD's digital solutions have led to a 20% reduction in equipment downtime, a 29% surge in monthly production, and a 1.2% decrease in logistics costs, generating quantifiable economic benefits and setting an industry benchmark.

GYMD designed the FATS Digital Factory System (Flexible, Agile, Intelligent, Transparent) for Proton, promoting end-to-end services across the automotive lifecycle, including R&D design, smart manufacturing, logistics, automotive finance, and digital marketing.​

Manufacturing Collaboration Optimization facilitates seamless transitions between ICE and NEV models across processes, supporting mixed-brand production lines. Smart Warehouse Logistics utilizes digital twin technology for real-time spare parts inventory visibility, accelerating supply chain response. Procurement Lifecycle Management covers supplier management, as well as direct and indirect parts procurement, enabling end-to-end cost reductions from strategic sourcing to delivery tracking.

See also MyRepublic Launches Industry-First Gamified Customer Experience with Pocket Rocket Adventures

Deepening Value Chain Empowerment: Cultivating a New Digital Economy Ecosystem in Malaysia

Starting with vehicle manufacturing, GYMD focuses on integrating digital technologies with industrial scenarios, transferring empowerment experience, and deploying talent teams to AGYTEK. By tailoring solutions to local industrial strengths and market needs, a digital empowerment closed loop is emerging along the industry chain. Within a year, AGYTEK has served clients across automotive parts manufacturing, automotive finance, logistics, and retail.

AGYTEK has been empowering clients with industry-tailored solutions, including full-link manufacturing operations management, omnichannel intelligent customer management, and end-to-end smart logistics hubs to enhance intelligent capabilities, reduce cost, and improve efficiency.

Beyond automotive, AGYTEK is expanding to Malaysia's hotel services, agriculture, and cross-border trade sectors. For instance, it is assisting hospitality clients in connecting data across various core business systems, reducing overall building energy consumption, and utilizing AI analysis to develop more competitive pricing strategies.

With global-leading technology and a local service team, GYMD offers ASEAN enterprises full-lifecycle digital transformation support-from consulting and planning to implementation and operations. By collaborating to explore smart business scenarios, foster talent development, and co-build digital ecosystems, the company aims to contribute to the shared prosperity of the global digital economy.