Russia Warns of Retaliation Against NATO’s Baltic, Polish States
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), issued a warning that Poland and the Baltic states would be the first to endure consequences in the event of a NATO attack on Russia or its ally, Belarus.
Speaking to state-run media in Moscow, Naryshkin emphasized that if NATO were to launch an assault on Russia and Belarus, the military alliance would undoubtedly suffer significant retaliation.
He specifically noted that “the first to suffer” would be “the bearers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland and the Baltic countries.”
Naryshkin further described Poland and the Baltic states as being “distinguished by high aggressiveness.” He cited Poland's East Shield initiative, which is intended to strengthen the country’s borders with Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
He lamented that these nations failed to grasp the consequences of increasing military activity near Russia and Belarus, claiming that this escalation played a key role in sparking the current severe crisis in Europe.
In addition, Naryshkin accused France, Germany, and the UK of exacerbating tensions surrounding Ukraine. He stressed the necessity for Russia to act preemptively in the face of these threats. “We are ready for this,” he affirmed, adding that while Moscow and Minsk are facing challenging tasks to ensure their nations' security, “quite a lot” has already been achieved in that regard.
