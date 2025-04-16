403
Armenian, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot engaged in a conversation on Tuesday, where they focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional security concerns.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry released a summary of their phone call, which outlined the key points discussed.
Mirzoyan took the opportunity to update his French counterpart on the security situation in the South Caucasus, reaffirming Armenia's dedication to maintaining peace in the region.
He also highlighted the significance of reaching a peace agreement and formalizing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In his remarks, the Armenian foreign minister expressed appreciation for France's active involvement in the peace process, noting Barrot's supportive role in these efforts.
The two leaders also explored the upcoming agenda for further collaboration between Armenia and France, with a focus on expanding their bilateral partnership in the future.
