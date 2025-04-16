Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya To Inaugurate 220-Bedded ESIC Hospital In Ranchi On Thursday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the newly developed 220-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Namkum in Jharkhand's Ranchi tomorrow.

Spread across a 7.9-acre campus, the hospital complex features a basement, ground floor, and four additional floors.

“The four-storey building is equipped with three modern operation theatres (OTs) and provision for one additional OT. It has 34 wards and six isolation wards, 40 OPD rooms, and enough space for all doctors, administrative officers, and staff,” the Labour Ministry said.

The facility with state-of-the-art features marks a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare delivery under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme in Jharkhand.

“The modernised facility is expected to benefit over 5 lakh Insured Persons (IPs) and their dependents, offering improved infrastructure and a broader range of medical services,” the Ministry said.

“New building has been constructed with a cost of 99.06 crore and spread 17,559 sq meter area,” it added.

ESIC approved the construction of the new hospital in June 2018. The Corporation also approved the establishment of a medical college with 50 MBBS seats in October 2024, with operations set to begin in the near future.

The hospital is well-equipped with essential departments such as general medicine, surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and dental, along with various support services. It offers both outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) care, effectively meeting the medical needs of ESI beneficiaries.

The upgraded hospital will now also offer speciality and super-speciality treatments, greatly improving access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Ranchi and neighbouring districts.

Established in 1987, the ESIC Hospital in Namkum was founded with the primary objective of providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to insured workers and their families.

In the past forty years, it has played a vital role in serving the healthcare needs of industrial workers in Ranchi and the surrounding areas.