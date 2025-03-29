Mosques In Sudan: A Sanctuary On Earth And Palaces In The Hereafter

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Lina Awad

The mosque is the focal point for Muslims to pray, seek knowledge, receive guidance, and engage in religious and worldly affairs. These are the houses of Allah Almighty, which Muslims are commanded to protect and preserve, serving as a beacon where they gather to study their faith and life.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, many Muslims turn to mosques for increased worship, seeking rewards through frequent prostration and Quran recitation. Some find solace within their walls, escaping worldly distractions to immerse themselves in the mosque's spiritual atmosphere, seeking forgiveness through seclusion rather than idle talk. Allah says in the Quran:“And [He revealed] that the masjids are for Allah, so do not invoke with Allah anyone.” (Surah Al-Jinn 72:18)

To explore the history of mosques in Sudan, Sudanow spoke with Dr. Mohammed Al-Fatih Hayaty, Associate Professor in the Department of Archaeology at the Faculty of Arts, University of Khartoum. He explained that mosques were gradually introduced to Sudan with the spread of Islam, starting at the palace of King Saif Al-Din Abdullah Barshambo in Dongola, where a church was converted into a mosque. Over time, simple mosques built from mud and bricks began to appear, especially in northern Sudan, where Islam spread early. Examples include the Mosque of the Companions south of Dongola and the Mosque of Al-Khandaq Islamic City.

During the Blue Sultanate era, Islam spread further into central Sudan, leading to the construction of a grand mosque in Sennar, the capital of the kingdom at the time. This mosque, made of mud, was relatively modest compared to the architectural grandeur of other Islamic states. Sudanese minarets were typically simple, built from mud bricks. A notable example is Masjid Al-Sabein in northern Omdurman, in the village of Al-Sabein, which showcases Sudan's medieval architecture, constructed from stone and mud with large interior columns, making it one of Sudan's most remarkable historical mosques.

Dr. Hayaty added that when the Ottomans entered Sudan, they built beautifully designed mosques inspired by classic Ottoman architecture. Notable examples include Khartoum Grand Mosque and Omdurman Grand Mosque, which was later demolished and rebuilt in a modern style that lacks the grandeur of the original Ottoman architecture. King Farouk Mosque is another example of Sudan's mosque-building revival, which emphasized stone and mud construction with intricate decorative elements.

In the early 20th century, the use of red bricks in mosque construction became widespread in Sudan, with increased attention to decorative details and the inscription of Quranic verses on minbars (pulpits). The architectural focus extended to villages, where homes were still built from mud bricks, but mosques were constructed with red bricks or stone, particularly in mountainous regions.

In central Sudan, the Jareef area is particularly known for its unique mosque architecture. Another significant Sudanese Islamic institution is the“Masid” (religious complex), also known as Khalawi or Zawaya, typically built with simple materials but playing a crucial role in Islamic education.

Historical accounts suggest that mosques in Sudan date back to the 7th century AD, when the Muslim commander Abdullah ibn Abi Al-Sarh besieged Dongola (the capital of the Christian Kingdom of Makuria) under orders from Caliph Uthman ibn Affan (May Allah be pleased with him). This led to the signing of the Baqt Treaty, which included a clause stating:

"You must preserve the mosque established by the Muslims in your city, not prevent them from praying in it, and you must clean, illuminate, and honor it."

Although some historians question the authenticity of this narrative, it remains widely accepted in Sudanese culture. In Old Dongola, a church was converted into a mosque in (1317) AD by King Saif Al-Din Barshambo, who is regarded as Sudan's first Muslim ruler.

The Tuti Grand Mosque (Al-Atiq Mosque) is the oldest in Khartoum, believed to have been built around (1480 )_ (885 )-predating the Islamic Funj Kingdom. The first thing the Mahas people of Tuti did build a mosque for prayer, making it Sudan's earliest Islamic school in central Sudan. It became famous for its Quranic Khalawi and Islamic jurisprudence studies.

Walid Omar Khalid, a resident of Tuti Island, describes the mosque's significance:

"The Grand Mosque is deeply cherished by the people of Tuti. It is the oldest surviving building, and the sound of the call to prayer resonates from the mihrab as if from the unseen. The artesian wells within the mosque have existed for centuries. Its Khalawi have educated students across Sudan, from Khartoum to Al-Bashaqra, Al-Aylafoun, and Sennar."

The ancient mosque, with its mud-built chambers, remains a stronghold of faith. Locals insist that prayers and religious ceremonies, including weddings, take place within its courtyard. The mosque's loudspeakers once broadcasted major events, preserving Tuti's history, which boasts the richest Islamic heritage in Khartoum.

Expansion of Mosque Building in Sudan

One of Sudan's most prolific mosque builders was Sheikh Abdul Rahim Al-Barai, who constructed over 100 mosques across the country, including more than five in Kordofan alone. Sufi leaders have historically promoted Islam by building mosques and Quranic schools (Khalawi) in large religious complexes known as Masids, following the example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who built Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi upon his arrival in Madinah.

The Masid system flourished during the reign of Ajib Al-Manjilak, one of the most famous rulers of the Funj Islamic Kingdom, Sudan's first Islamic state.

In recent decades, Sudan has witnessed the construction of large and grand mosques, such as Sayyida Sanhouri Mosque, Al-Nilein Mosque, and Al-Noor Mosque. Another remarkable structure is the Sheikh Abdul Rahim Al-Barai Mosque, considered one of Sudan's most beautiful and largest mosques.

The mosque is a haven of peace and a source of divine intercession. It may be the one true home for the soul, as every spot on Earth blessed for prostration remains sacred until the end of time. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

"Whoever builds a mosque, Allah will build for him a house in Paradise." (Hadith)